Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Arrow Electronics ARW reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57. The bottom line improved by a whopping 73% on a year-over-year basis.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.46 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of unfavorable currency exchange rates, sales increased 14%. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.22%.

Arrow Electronics has been witnessing the increasing demand for electronic components and software, cloud and security solutions. However, supply-chain constraints have been limiting its ability to capitalize on the growing demand.

Segment Details

Adjusted revenues from Global Components increased 16% year over year to $7.46 billion. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America jumped 26% year over year. Adjusted sales from Europe increased 37% year over year. Global Components’ sales in the Asia Pacific region were up 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (“ECS”) were $2 billion, up 8% year over year. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America fell 1%, while Europe’s revenues increased 21%.

The non-GAAP operating income from Global Components and Global ECS were $531 million and $86 million, respectively.

Margins

Arrow Electronics’ non-GAAP gross profit climbed 24% to $1.24 billion in the second quarter from the prior-year quarter’s $1 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) year over year to 13.1%.

Non-GAAP operating income surged 51.7% to $544.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 from the year-ago quarter’s $358.8 million. Non-GAAP operating margin grew 160 bps to 5.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Arrow Electronics exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $225.6 million compared with the previous quarter’s $242.8 million.

The long-term debt was $2.86 billion, higher than $2.79 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The New York-based electronic components distributor used $82.6 million of cash for operating activities during the reported quarter. In the first six months of 2022, the company utilized $282.8 million worth operating cash flow.

In the second quarter of 2022, ARW returned $225 million worth of shares to its shareholders through the stock-repurchase program. It has $288 million remaining under its current share-repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, sales are estimated between $8.92 billion and $9.52 billion.

Global Components sales are projected to be $7.17-$7.47 billion. Global ECS sales are anticipated in the band of $1.75 billion to $2.05 billion.

Interest expenses will presumably be about $46 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.27 to $5.43.

Arrow Electronics expects changes in foreign currencies to decrease third-quarter sales by approximately $350 million and EPS by 25 cents.

