Arrow Electronics (ARW) Price Target Increased by 18.90% to 175.83

The average one-year price target for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has been revised to $175.83 / share. This is an increase of 18.90% from the prior estimate of $147.88 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $116.05 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.99% from the latest reported closing price of $211.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Electronics. This is an decrease of 274 owner(s) or 34.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARW is 0.16%, an increase of 33.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 59,933K shares. The put/call ratio of ARW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 3,578K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,199K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,292K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 2,168K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 52.77% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,998K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 53.19% over the last quarter.

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