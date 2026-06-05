Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arrow Electronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 592 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arrow Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW's full-year earnings has moved 44.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ARW has gained about 103.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.1%. This shows that Arrow Electronics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is KLA (KLAC). The stock is up 75.4% year-to-date.

For KLA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arrow Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 69.6% this year, meaning that ARW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, KLA belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +56.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arrow Electronics and KLA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.