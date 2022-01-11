Arrow Electronics (ARW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arrow Electronics (ARW) closed at $133.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics maker had gained 5.85% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arrow Electronics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Arrow Electronics is projected to report earnings of $4.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.85 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arrow Electronics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arrow Electronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arrow Electronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.46.

Also, we should mention that ARW has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

