Arrow Electronics (ARW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arrow Electronics (ARW) closed the most recent trading day at $126.58, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics maker had lost 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Arrow Electronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arrow Electronics is projected to report earnings of $4.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.67 billion, up 3.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.48 per share and revenue of $35.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.23% and +2.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arrow Electronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arrow Electronics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Arrow Electronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.61, so we one might conclude that Arrow Electronics is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ARW's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

