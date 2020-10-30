Arrow (ARW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Arrow Electronics ARW reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate $1.66. Moreover, quarterly earnings increased 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues came in at $7.23 billion, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted revenues inched up 1.6% year on year. The revenue figure also beat the consensus mark of $6.67 billion.

The company’s Global Components sales returned to year-over-year growth, reflecting stellar growth in Asia. The company also witnessed impressive demand for software, cloud and security solutions during the third quarter as firms needed to enable business continuity and remote working amid social-distancing measures.

Segmental Details

Adjusted revenues from Global Components increased 5% year over year to $5.31 billion. On a reported basis, revenues improved 5.1%. Region wise, the segment’s adjusted revenues from the Americas decreased 10.4% year over year. Adjusted sales from Europe declined 11.7% year on year. However, Global Components’ contribution from the Asia Pacific increased 29.1% on an adjusted basis.

Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) came in at $1.92 billion, down 6.6% year over year. Region wise, the segment’s adjusted revenues from the Americas slid 10.2% year on year. Nonetheless, Global ECS’s contribution from Europe increased 1.4% on an adjusted basis.

Margins

Arrow’s non-GAAP gross profit edged down 1% from the prior-year quarter to $788.1 million.

Operating income dropped 3.3% to $244.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Arrow exited the September-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $227 million compared with the previous quarter’s $203 million.

Long-term debt remained flat at $2.1 billion.

The company generated operating cash flow of $274.7 million during the third quarter and $1.16 billion during the first nine months of 2020.

In the third quarter, Arrow returned $153 million to shareholders through the stock-repurchase program. During the first three quarters of 2020, it repurchased shares worth $384.8 million. The company, on Jul 30, announced a new share-repurchase program worth $600 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, sales are estimated between $7.45 billion and $8.05 billion.

Global Components sales are projected at $5.1-$5.4 billion. Global ECS sales are estimated to be $2.35-$2.65 billion.

Interest expenses will presumably be about $33 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share at $2.57-$2.73.

