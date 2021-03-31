Arrow agrees to sweetened $773 mln bid from TDR Capital

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

European investor and asset manager Arrow Global agreed to a sweetened cash offer from private equity firm TDR Capital that valued it at 563 million pounds ($772.72 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

March 31 (Reuters) - European investor and asset manager Arrow Global ARWA.L agreed to a sweetened cash offer from private equity firm TDR Capital that valued it at 563 million pounds ($772.72 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

Arrow Global shareholders will get 307.5 pence in cash for each share they hold, as per the recommended bid, which follows TDR's fourth proposal for a 305 pence per share bid last month.

($1 = 0.7286 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More