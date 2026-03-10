Is ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is one of 926 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBP's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVBP has gained about 23.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.7%. This shows that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ocugen (OCGN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23%.

Over the past three months, Ocugen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, so AVBP is performing better in this area. Ocugen is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. and Ocugen as they could maintain their solid performance.

