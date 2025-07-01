ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. Announces Intent to Offer $75 Million in Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants in Underwritten Public Offering

ArriVent BioPharma plans to offer $75 million in common stock and pre-funded warrants to support its clinical programs.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. announced its plans to conduct an underwritten public offering of $75 million in common stock, with the option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the offering. The proceeds will support the company's lead candidate, firmonertinib, and other development programs, as well as general corporate needs. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Guggenheim Securities are managing the offering. The company filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the SEC earlier this year. ArriVent is focused on developing innovative biopharmaceuticals to meet unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. The press release includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information related to the offering and the company's operations.

Potential Positives

ArriVent BioPharma is proposing to raise $75 million through an underwritten public offering, which can provide significant capital to support its operations.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance its lead candidate, firmonertinib, and other pipeline programs, underlining the focus on innovation and therapeutic development.

The involvement of reputable underwriters such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Guggenheim Securities may enhance investor confidence in the offering and the company’s financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

The company is offering $75 million of its common stock, which may indicate financial difficulties or a need for additional capital amidst uncertain market conditions.

The offering includes pre-funded warrants, potentially signaling a lack of investor confidence in purchasing common stock directly.

There are noted risks and uncertainties related to the public offering and the company's financial stability, which could impact investor perception and market confidence.

FAQ

What is the amount of ArriVent's proposed public offering?

ArriVent intends to offer and sell $75 million of its shares of common stock.

Who are the underwriters for ArriVent's offering?

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

What will ArriVent do with the proceeds from the offering?

Proceeds will support activities for firmonertinib, other pipeline programs, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus will be available on the SEC's website and through the listed underwriters.

What is ArriVent BioPharma focused on developing?

ArriVent is focused on developing differentiated biopharmaceutical therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer treatment.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (“ArriVent”) (Nasdaq: AVBP), a clinical-stage company dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical therapeutics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $75 million of its shares of common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock, in an underwritten public offering. In addition, ArriVent expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total amount of common stock and shares of common stock underlying pre-funded warrants on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities are being offered by ArriVent.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.





ArriVent intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash resources, to support its activities for firmonertinib and its other pipeline programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 3, 2025 and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at



http://www.sec.gov



, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email:



prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com



; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or via telephone: (800) 831-9146; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at



GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com



. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or other jurisdiction.







About ArriVent







ArriVent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of differentiated medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. ArriVent seeks to utilize its team’s deep drug development experience to maximize the potential of its lead development candidate, firmonertinib, and advance a pipeline of novel therapeutics, such as next-generation antibody drug conjugates, through approval and commercialization.







Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding ArriVent’s business strategies and plans and the proposed public offering and use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause ArriVent’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, as discussed in greater detail in its filings with the SEC, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, volatility in the share price of its common stock, changes in its operating plans or funding requirements and the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that was filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 that was filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025 and its subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, ArriVent assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact for Investors & Media







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



