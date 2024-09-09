ArriVent Announces Positive Phase 1b Data For Firmonertinib In NSCLC With EGFR PACC Mutations

(RTTNews) - ArriVent BioPharma Inc. (AVBP) announced positive proof-of-concept randomized global Phase 1b FURTHER interim data for first-line firmonertinib monotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC harboring EGFR PACC mutations.

The company believes that the generally well-tolerated safety profile and response duration seen to date reinforce the therapeutic potential of firmonertinib to be an effective oral, chemotherapy-free treatment for this underserved patient population. The data add to the clinical body of evidence supporting firmonertinib as a potentially effective option across EGFR mutation types and lines of non-small cell lung cancer therapy.

The company noted that Firmonertinib showed promising dose-dependent activity in NSCLC patients across a broad range of EGFR PACC mutations in the first-line metastatic setting and includes CNS antitumor activity consistent with its high brain penetrance.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.