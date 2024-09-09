News & Insights

ArriVent Announces Positive Phase 1b Data For Firmonertinib In NSCLC With EGFR PACC Mutations

September 09, 2024 — 11:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ArriVent BioPharma Inc. (AVBP) announced positive proof-of-concept randomized global Phase 1b FURTHER interim data for first-line firmonertinib monotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC harboring EGFR PACC mutations.

The company believes that the generally well-tolerated safety profile and response duration seen to date reinforce the therapeutic potential of firmonertinib to be an effective oral, chemotherapy-free treatment for this underserved patient population. The data add to the clinical body of evidence supporting firmonertinib as a potentially effective option across EGFR mutation types and lines of non-small cell lung cancer therapy.

The company noted that Firmonertinib showed promising dose-dependent activity in NSCLC patients across a broad range of EGFR PACC mutations in the first-line metastatic setting and includes CNS antitumor activity consistent with its high brain penetrance.

