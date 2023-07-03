News & Insights

ARVL

Arrival to scrap plan to merge with SPAC

July 03, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA ARVL.O said on Monday it would terminate plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V KCGI.N.

Arrival, whose shares fell more than 2% in extended trading, had said in April it would merge with blank-check firm Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V to raise cash.

EV firms have been experiencing a cash problem over the past few months, as high costs related to production ramp-ups and soaring inflation eat into their reserves.

Arrival said in May that it expects to report one or more material weakness in internal control over financial reporting.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
ARVL
KCGI

