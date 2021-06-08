Arrival Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARVL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arrival Group (Symbol: ARVL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.93, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. Arrival Group shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARVL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.78 per share, with $37.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.16.

