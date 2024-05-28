Arribatec Group ASA Concludes Productive AGM

Arribatec Group ASA (DE:B7Z0) has released an update.

Arribatec Group ASA successfully held its annual general meeting, with all proposed resolutions approved, including the adoption of the 2023 financial statements and board reports, auditor’s remuneration, and election of board and committee members for the next term.

