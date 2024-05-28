News & Insights

Stocks

Arribatec Group ASA Concludes Productive AGM

May 28, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arribatec Group ASA (DE:B7Z0) has released an update.

Arribatec Group ASA successfully held its annual general meeting, with all proposed resolutions approved, including the adoption of the 2023 financial statements and board reports, auditor’s remuneration, and election of board and committee members for the next term.

For further insights into DE:B7Z0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.