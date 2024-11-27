Arribatec Group ASA Announces Board Reshuffle

Arribatec Group ASA (DE:B7Z0) has released an update.

Arribatec Group ASA is set to see changes in its Board of Directors as Martin Nes and Øystein Stray Spetalen plan to resign, with Håkon Fure and Henrik A. Christensen recommended as their replacements. These changes aim to maintain the current number of board members while bringing in fresh leadership. Arribatec, a global software and consulting firm, remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships across various industries.

