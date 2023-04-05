Arrests in Venezuela probe of oil company PDVSA climb to 34

By Mayela Armas and Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, April 5 (Reuters) - The number of people arrested as part of a corruption investigation at Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has risen to 34, Attorney General Tarek Saab said on Wednesday.

Investigations into state companies including PDVSA and metals conglomerate Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) have resulted in dozens of arrests over the last several weeks.

"We are waging a hard and historic battle against the scourge of corruption," Saab said during a news conference. "We have 34 people detained just in this case."

The arrests of officials from PDVSA are linked to an investigation into heavy losses suffered last year as tankers left the country carrying cargoes that had not been fully paid for, sources have said.

