Arrest warrant issued for top ANC official Magashule, South African police say

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South African police have issued a warrant for the arrest on corruption charges of Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party, a spokeswoman for the elite Hawks police unit in Free State province said on Tuesday.

Confirming reports by local news websites the Daily Maverick and News24, spokeswoman Lynda Steyn told Reuters Magashule was expected to appear in court on Friday.

"He hasn't been arrested as yet but the warrant has been signed," Steyn said by telephone.

Daily Maverick and News24 reported the warrant was issued for Magashule over allegations related to an asbestos contract awarded while he was premier of the Free State province, which Steyn confirmed.

Asked about the reports, Magashule, who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the ANC, told reporters he was "not worried" and that he had done nothing wrong.

"If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he said in footage broadcast by eNCA television. "I haven't done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen."

An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when called by Reuters seeking comment.

