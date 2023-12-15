News & Insights

US Markets

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Samsung Elec official over chip tech leak -Yonhap

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 15, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang and Yelin Mo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for a former Samsung Electronics 005930.KS official accused of handing over semiconductor technology information to a Chinese chipmaker, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for the former official who is accused of giving information related to 18-nano DRAM memory chip technology to China's Changxin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT).

Local media reported that the former official left Samsung for CXMT in 2016.

CXMT, owned by state-backed parent Innotron Memory Co, is China's leading maker of DRAM memory chips.

CXMT in a statement to Reuters said it respects intellectual property rights and has a robust mechanism to prevent the inflow of third-party information from its employees, but declined to comment on the matter directly.

South Korea's prosecution office and the court declined to comment on whether the former Samsung official still works for CXMT.

Samsung was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Prosecutors said the damage caused by the technology leak could be worth about 2.3 trillion won ($1.77 billion), the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported, citing the prosecution, adding that the case also involves dozens of others from Samsung Electronics' suppliers.

($1 = 1,296.3900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Yelin Mo in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.