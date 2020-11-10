World Markets

Arrest warrant issued for ANC's Magashule, South Africa's Daily Maverick reports

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule, secretary-general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, the Daily Maverick news website reported on Tuesday, without giving a source for the information.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule, secretary-general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, the Daily Maverick news website reported on Tuesday, without giving a source for the information.

Magashule is one of the top six officials of the governing party.

Called by Reuters, a spokesperson for the elite Hawks police unit said: "I don't know about any arrest warrant."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alex Richardson)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular