Arrest warrant issued for Barrick Gold CEO by Mali, Reuters reports

An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrick Gold (GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow, according to a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by two sources. Bristow is accused of money laundering and violation of financial regulations, according to the document.
