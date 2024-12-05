News & Insights

Arrest warrant issued for Barrick Gold CEO by Mali, Reuters reports

December 05, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrick Gold (GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow, according to a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by two sources. Bristow is accused of money laundering and violation of financial regulations, according to the document.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
