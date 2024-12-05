Arrest warrant issued for Barrick Gold CEO by Mali, Reuters reports

An arrest warrant has been issued for Barrick Gold (GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow, according to a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by two sources. Bristow is accused of money laundering and violation of financial regulations, according to the document.

