ARREF or FCX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Mining - Non Ferrous stocks have likely encountered both Amerigo Resources (ARREF) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Amerigo Resources has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Freeport-McMoRan has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ARREF has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ARREF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.54, while FCX has a forward P/E of 31.34. We also note that ARREF has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FCX currently has a PEG ratio of 8.46.

Another notable valuation metric for ARREF is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FCX has a P/B of 2.66.

Based on these metrics and many more, ARREF holds a Value grade of B, while FCX has a Value grade of C.

ARREF sticks out from FCX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ARREF is the better option right now.

