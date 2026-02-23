Array's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Revenues

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. AD reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported top-line growth year over year, backed by solid growth in the site rental revenues.

Net Income

The company reported a net loss of $41.4 million or a loss of 48 cents per share compared with a net income of $11.7 million or 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents.



For 2025, the company reported a net income of $169.7 million or $1.94 per share against a net loss of $85.9 million or $1 per share in 2024.

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. Quote

Revenues

The company generated $60.3 million in operating revenues compared with $26.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58 million.

For 2025, the company reported revenues of $163 million compared with $102.9 million in 2024.



Array’s cash site rental revenues rose to $54.99 million from $26.01 million a year ago. Non-cash site rental revenues rose to $5.19 million from $0.64 million a year ago. In site rental revenues, a significant portion comes from T-Mobile, followed by AT&T and Verizon.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $52.1 million, up from $24.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted OIBDA was $22.2 million, against an adjusted OIBDA loss of $16 million in the year-earlier quarter. Total operating expenses were $51.7 million, down 6% year over year. The company reported an operating income of $8.6 million against an operating loss of $29.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2025, Array generated $75.1 million of cash from operating activities – continuing operations compared with $38.4 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $113.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $670.3 million in long-term debt compared to respective tallies of $143.7 million and $1.2 billion in 2024.

Outlook

In 2026, the company is projected to report operating revenues of $200-$215 million. Adjusted OIBDA is expected to be in the range of $50-$65 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at $200-$215 million. Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $25-$35 million.

Zacks Rank

AD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

