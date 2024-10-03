Array Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.64, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 28.1% lower than the prior average price target of $18.97.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Array Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $11.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $12.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $23.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $18.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.50 $16.50 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $24.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $18.00

Delving into Array Technologies's Background

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Array Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Array Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -49.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

