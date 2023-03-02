Array Technologies Sees FY22 Revenues Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary unaudited financial results for the full-year 2023 on Thursday, Array Technologies (ARRY) now sees a loss in a range of $0.27 to $0.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.34 to $0.37 per share on revenues between $1.62 billion and $1.64 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share on revenues of $1.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.85 per share on revenues between $1.80 billion and $1.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.95 per share on revenues of $1.90 billion for the year.

