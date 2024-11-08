Array Technologies price target lowered to $10 from $16 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Array Technologies (ARRY) to $10 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results in-line with expectations and reduced 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance by 11% at the mid-point, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced estimates and sees a return to growth in 2025.

