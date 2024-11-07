Array Technologies options imply 15.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Array Technologies (ARRY) is 2.2x normal with calls leading puts 12:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.3%, or 97c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.1%.
