Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) dips 6.1% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) share price has gained some 40% in the last three months. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But it did better than its market, which fell 25%.

Since Array Technologies has shed US$150m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Array Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Array Technologies grew its revenue by 48% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. While the share price is down 18% in the last year, not too bad given the weak market. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. Given the strong growth in revenue, this could be an opportunity for long-term focussed growth investors, assuming the stock has the resources to reach profitability. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Array Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Array Technologies shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 18%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 25%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 40% in around 90 days. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Array Technologies (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

