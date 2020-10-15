Array Technologies jumps 34% in Nasdaq debut

US Markets
Shares of Array Technologies jumped 34% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday after the solar power equipment maker raised $1.05 billion in its initial public offering.

Shares opened at $29.5 after being priced at $22 per share.

Array is backed by asset manager Oaktree Capital.

