Array Technologies jumps 34% in Nasdaq debut
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Array Technologies ARRY.O jumped 34% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday after the solar power equipment maker raised $1.05 billion in its initial public offering.
Shares opened at $29.5 after being priced at $22 per share.
Array is backed by asset manager Oaktree Capital.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.