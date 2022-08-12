Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.62

The investors in Array Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARRY) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 23% to US$21.31 in the week following its second-quarter results. Revenues came in 26% better than analyst models expected, at US$425m, although statutory losses were 16% larger than expected, at US$0.10 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:ARRY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Array Technologies' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.47b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 59% to US$0.31. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.40b and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 45% to US$24.62, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Array Technologies analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Array Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 68% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 48% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Array Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Array Technologies. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Array Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Array Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Array Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.