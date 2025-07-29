Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.95, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.49% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Array Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 5% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.31 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +10% and +21.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Array Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Array Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.48, so one might conclude that Array Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that ARRY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ARRY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

