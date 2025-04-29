Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.29, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Array Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $263.11 million, up 71.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.67% and +18.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Array Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.58% decrease. As of now, Array Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Array Technologies, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.21.

Also, we should mention that ARRY has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.