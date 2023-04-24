Array Technologies (FRA:9AY) Price Target Decreased by 5.96% to 24.63

The average one-year price target for Array Technologies (FRA:9AY) has been revised to 24.63 / share. This is an decrease of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 26.19 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.29 to a high of 32.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.00% from the latest reported closing price of 18.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9AY is 0.28%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 167,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,045K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 4,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9AY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

