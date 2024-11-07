News & Insights

Array Technologies cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to 60c-65c from 64c-74c

November 07, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Consensus 67c. narrows FY24 revenue view to $900M-$920M from $900M-$1B, consensus $948.52M. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $170M-$180M.

