Array Technologies cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to 60c-65c from 64c-74c

Consensus 67c. narrows FY24 revenue view to $900M-$920M from $900M-$1B, consensus $948.52M. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $170M-$180M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.