Array Technologies (ARRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Mar 15, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 50.00%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 82.14%.

Factors to Note

A solid increase in megawatts shipment and in average selling price (ASP) of its products, amid growing solar demand across the United States, might have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter top line.



However, foreign exchange headwinds at its STI segment might have had some adverse impact on overall revenues.

Array Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Array Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $363.3 million, indicating a 65.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Factors like favorable revenue growth, faster than expected delivery of projects and improved gross margin at majority of its segments, except STI, are expected to have boosted ARRY’s fourth-quarter earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 6 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Array Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: ARRY’s Earnings ESP is +7.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Array Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three stocks from the same sector with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Canadian Solar CSIQ has an Earnings ESP of +102.76% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.88 billion.



CSIQ delivered an average earnings surprise of 117.68% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share.



Excelerate Energy EE has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $206.1 million.



EE delivered an earnings surprise of 77.27% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share.



OPAL FUELS OPAL has an Earnings ESP of +40.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPAL’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $74.3 million.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

