Array Technologies (ARRY) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 30.24

The average one-year price target for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been revised to 30.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 28.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.51% from the latest reported closing price of 24.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.29%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 168,499K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 7,054K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,390K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,708K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 960.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 3.63% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,027K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026K shares, representing a decrease of 24.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

