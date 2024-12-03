ARRAY Technologies Appoints Keith Jennings As CFO

(RTTNews) - Renewable energy company ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) announced Tuesday the appointment of Keith Jennings as its chief financial officer, effective January 6, 2025. Jennings will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hostetler.

As CFO, Jennings will oversee ARRAY's financial strategy and operations while also playing a critical role in shaping its commercial strategy and exploring new market opportunities.

With a career spanning over three decades across multiple industries, Jennings brings extensive expertise in corporate finance, risk management, investor relations, and strategic growth initiatives.

Jennings also brings valuable governance experience, currently serving as a non-executive director and audit chair for Noble Corp. (NE) since 2023 and 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) since 2022.

Most recently, Jennings served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Weatherford International from 2020 to 2022. At Weatherford, Jennings led the Finance, IT, and Corporate Strategy functions.

Prior to Weatherford International, he also served at Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Eastman Chemical Co., and Cameron International Corp.

