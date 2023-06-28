Array of Opportunities in Fixed Income

Todd Rosenbluth, the Head of Research for Vettafi, recently sat down with Joanna Gallegos, the co-founder of BondBloxx, about the state of the fixed income market and BondBloxx’s fixed income ETF offerings. BondBloxx is the only ETF issuer which specializes in fixed income.

Gallegos believes that the dynamic has shifted in a structural way for the asset class, following middling returns and yields over the past decade, amid a period of low rates and low inflation. Now, there is constant investor demand on the short-end of the curve given that yields are between 4% and 5% with minimal risk.

Demand is also quite strong on the long-end especially as many market participants are concerned that the economy is nearing a recession and inflationary pressures are abating as well.

However, Gallegos is not as concerned about a recession, believing that risks are already priced in. In fact, she recommends investors seek exposure to high-yield, corporate debt given elevated yields despite corporate balance sheets being in strong shape and sees upside in the event of an uptick in economic growth or easing of Fed policy.

Finsum: Joanna Gallegos is the co-founder of BondBloxx which is the only ETF issuer specializing in fixed income. She’s quite bullish on the asset class and sees the most upside in high-yield, corporate debt.

bonds

fed

fixed ncome

ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.