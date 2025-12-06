Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (UZD) Price Target Decreased by 17.84% to 23.52

The average one-year price target for Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UZD) has been revised to $23.52 / share. This is a decrease of 17.84% from the prior estimate of $28.63 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.33 to a high of $27.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from the latest reported closing price of $20.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZD is 0.31%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 6,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 4.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 704K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 611K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 8.75% over the last quarter.

