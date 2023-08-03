Arras Minerals (ARRKF) Price Target Decreased by 6.70% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for Arras Minerals (OTCM:ARRKF) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an decrease of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 0.87 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.80 to a high of 0.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 249.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arras Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRKF is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

