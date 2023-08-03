Arras Minerals (ARRKF) Price Target Decreased by 6.70% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for Arras Minerals (OTCM:ARRKF) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an decrease of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 0.87 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.80 to a high of 0.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 249.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arras Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRKF is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)
- Management’s Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)
- Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the three months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022, (Expressed in United States dollars)
- Management’s Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in United States dollars)
- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
