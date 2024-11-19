News & Insights

Arrail Group to Review Interim Results and Dividends

November 19, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Arrail Group Ltd. (HK:6639) has released an update.

Arrail Group Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend, providing investors a glimpse into the company’s financial health and potential returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

