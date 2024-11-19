Arrail Group to Review Interim Results and Dividends

Arrail Group Ltd. (HK:6639) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Arrail Group Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend, providing investors a glimpse into the company’s financial health and potential returns.

For further insights into HK:6639 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.