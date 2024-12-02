News & Insights

Arrail Group CEO Boosts Stake Amid Growth Optimism

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Arrail Group Ltd. (HK:6639) has released an update.

Arrail Group Limited’s founder and CEO, Zou Qifang, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 200,000 shares at an average price of HK$3.08 per share. This move reflects Zou’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, as he now holds approximately 31.58% of the total issued capital. Zou has consistently increased his shareholding since the company’s listing in 2022, without selling any shares except to cover tax obligations.

