ARQT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.80, changing hands as low as $19.37 per share. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARQT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.59 per share, with $27.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

