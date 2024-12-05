News & Insights

Arqit Quantum Secures Key Contracts and Grows Momentum

December 05, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) has released an update.

Arqit Quantum Inc. reported $293,000 in revenue for fiscal year 2024 and entered a significant multi-year enterprise license contract expected to generate seven-figure annual revenues. The company concluded the fiscal year with $18.7 million in cash and demonstrated progress with increased customer engagements and partnerships, signaling strong momentum in the quantum safe encryption market. Additionally, Arqit has been recognized as an innovator in post-quantum cryptography, enhancing its market position.

ARQQ

