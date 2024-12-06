Arqit Quantum price target raised to $27 from $22 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) to $27 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported operating results for the six months ended September. As the business moves into fiscal 2025, the firm expects the company to deliver more meaningful revenue as demonstration activity moves to operating licenses.
