Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 47%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 47%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 12%. Arqit Quantum hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since Arqit Quantum has shed US$90m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Arqit Quantum didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Arqit Quantum grew its revenue by 51,385% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 47% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arqit Quantum in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Arqit Quantum shareholders are down 47% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 39% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arqit Quantum better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arqit Quantum has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

