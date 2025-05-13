Arqit Quantum Inc. to Report Financial Results for Half-Year Ending March 31, 2025, on May 22, 2025

Arqit Quantum Inc. will announce financial results on May 22, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Arqit Quantum Inc., a leader in quantum-safe encryption, announced it will release its financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2025, on May 22, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET featuring CEO Andy Leaver and CFO Nick Pointon, with a live webcast available on its website. Participants are encouraged to join the call 15 minutes early to avoid delays. Arqit offers a unique encryption software service that secures communications across various devices against both current and future attacks, including those from quantum computers. The company, recognized for its innovation in post-quantum cryptography and multiple awards for its technology, emphasizes a seamless integration of its solutions without requiring complete system overhauls.

Full Release



LONDON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Arqit Quantum Inc.



(“Arqit”), a leader in quantum safe encryption, announced it will report financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 22, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on May 22, 2025 with the Company’s CEO, Andy Leaver, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at



ir.arqit.uk



. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



registration link



) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at



ir.arqit.uk



.







About Arqit







Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. In September 2024, Arqit was named as an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography, 2024. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Cyber Defence Product of the Year 2024 and Innovation in Cyber Award 2022, as well as the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award 2022. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified.



www.arqit.uk









Media relations enquiries:









Arqit:





pr@arqit.uk









Investor relations enquiries:









Arqit:





investorrelations@arqit.uk





