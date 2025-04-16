Arqit Quantum Inc. Appoints Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer to Enhance Cybersecurity Leadership

Arqit Quantum Inc. appoints Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as CTO to enhance quantum-safe encryption and cybersecurity solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Arqit Quantum Inc. has appointed Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as its new Chief Technology Officer, bringing extensive cybersecurity experience from both enterprise and federal sectors. With a strong background in cryptographic security, cloud technologies, and network defense, he is expected to play a key role in advancing Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption solutions amid evolving cyber threats. Prior to joining Arqit, Nguyen-Duy held senior positions at Intel, Fortinet, and served as Security CTO at Verizon. Arqit CEO Andy Leaver expressed confidence that Nguyen-Duy's expertise will be crucial for the company’s innovation and growth in protecting data security.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer enhances Arqit's leadership in cybersecurity with his extensive experience in both enterprise and federal sectors.

Nguyen-Duy's proven track record in developing advanced security solutions positions Arqit to advance its mission of quantum-safe encryption against evolving cyber threats.

Recognition through multiple awards like the GSMA Global Mobile Awards showcases Arqit's innovation and strengthens its market credibility.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new CTO could signal previous leadership or technological gaps that needed to be addressed.

The forward-looking statements section highlights several risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance, including legal proceedings and the ability to maintain its stock listing.

Continued uncertainty regarding the effectiveness and delivery of operational technologies may raise questions about the reliability of Arqit's products.

FAQ

Who is the new CTO of Arqit Quantum Inc.?

Jonathan Nguyen-Duy has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer at Arqit Quantum Inc.

What experience does Jonathan Nguyen-Duy bring to Arqit?

He has extensive experience in cybersecurity, previously holding senior roles at Intel, Fortinet, and Verizon.

Why is Jonathan's role important for Arqit?

His expertise will help advance Arqit's mission to protect data from evolving cyber threats with quantum-safe encryption.

What are Arqit's products focused on?

Arqit specializes in quantum-safe encryption solutions that secure communications and data against current and future cyber threats.

What awards has Arqit Quantum Inc. won?

Arqit has won multiple awards, including GSMA Global Mobile Awards and the Cyber Security Awards for innovation in security technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARQQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARQQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARQQ forecast page.

Full Release



LONDON, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He joins Arqit with an extensive background in cybersecurity in both the enterprise and federal sectors.





Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in developing and scaling advanced security solutions for global enterprises and critical infrastructure providers. With a track record of leading innovation in cryptographic security, cloud technologies, and network defence, he will play a pivotal role in advancing Arqit's mission to protect the world’s data from current and future cyber threats.





Prior to joining Arqit, Jonathan held senior technical leadership roles at Intel and Fortinet where he led teams in developing cutting-edge security technologies. Before that, he was Security CTO at Verizon, leading strategic partnerships and the Cyber Intelligence Center.





Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit, commented:



“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to Arqit. His deep expertise in cybersecurity and experience in leading transformative technology initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to scale our quantum-safe encryption solutions. As cyber threats evolve, Jonathan’s leadership will ensure Arqit remains at the forefront of innovation.”









Notes to Editors









About Arqit







Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified.



www.arqit.uk









Media relations enquiries:









Arqit:





pr@arqit.uk









Investor relations enquiries:









Arqit:





investorrelations@arqit.uk









Caution About Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on 5 December 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.