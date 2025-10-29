Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Arqit Quantum (NasdaqCM:ARQQ) has been revised to $61.20 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $53.04 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.36% from the latest reported closing price of $42.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arqit Quantum. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQQ is 0.01%, an increase of 80.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 132.64% to 1,234K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQQ is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 712K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 108K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 121.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 73K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company.

Raymond James Financial holds 45K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 54.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 31.94% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 39K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.