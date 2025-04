(RTTNews) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), Wednesday announced the appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to joining Arqit, Jonathan held senior technical leadership roles at Intel and Fortinet.

In the pre-market hours, Arqit's stock is trading at $14.35, down 2.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.