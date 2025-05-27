Arqit Acquires Ampliphae Tech IP To Expand Global Quantum-Safe Encryption Capabilities

Markets
(RTTNews) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are rising over 16% on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of the technology IP and innovations team of Ampliphae, a specialist in encryption risk advisory and AI analytics.

The acquisition brings Ampliphae's Encryption Intelligence product portfolio under Arqit's umbrella, combining real-time encryption risk visibility with Arqit's proprietary quantum encryption platform.

Ampliphae's tools provide organizations with comprehensive insights into their current encryption infrastructure, automatically flagging vulnerabilities—including those vulnerable to post-quantum threats—and helping organizations plan efficient migration strategies to quantum-safe encryption.

Arqit plans to leverage its global reach to offer Ampliphae's services to enterprise and government clients worldwide, spanning cloud, edge, hybrid, and IoT environments.

"Encryption Intelligence is a vital tool for organizations working to reduce encryption risk," said Arqit CEO Andy Leaver. "With this acquisition, we now offer an unmatched combination of quantum-secure encryption and real-time analytics."

Ampliphae CEO Trevor Graham added that joining Arqit will allow the company to scale its mission globally and support customers building future-proof cybersecurity strategies.

The acquisition aligns with Arqit's ongoing goal to lead in the post-quantum cryptography space, following recent recognition as an IDC Innovator and multiple industry awards for innovation in cyber defense.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Currently, ARQQ is trading at $28.87, up by 15.88 percent on the Nasdaq

