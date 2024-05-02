Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Arq, Inc. (ARQ) closed at $7.86, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arq, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating an 82.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.1 million, indicating a 11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.15 per share and a revenue of $104.7 million, demonstrating changes of +64.29% and +5.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arq, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arq, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arq, Inc. (ARQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.